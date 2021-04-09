PSC grants eligible carrier status to East Mississippi Connect
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi Electric Power Association announced that its ﬁber broadband subsidiary, East Mississippi Connect, was awarded eligible telecommunications carrier status by the Mississippi Public Service Commission.
Public Service Commissioners Brandon Presley, Brent Bailey and Dane Maxwell signed the order Friday, releasing $38.6 million from Rural Digital Opportunity Fund to East MS Connect, which will use the money to guarantee that broadband internet access is made available to rural homes and businesses that are currently unserved or underserved.
|Beginning last fall, EMEPA expanded its services to offer broadband internet under the subsidiary East MS Connect.
|“The last year has been very difﬁcult for all our members and brought new and unprecedented challenges. Teleworking, telehealth services and remote learning are now essential. With the Commission granting East MS Connect ETC status, we can seek additional funding to offer high-speed broadband access to unserved communities that are in dire need of these services. It is all part of our commitment to empowering lives,” said EMEPA CEO Randy Carroll.
East MS Connect is the only provider in the region offering a state-of-the-art, utility-grade ﬁber network for its members. Thanks to a $6 million CARES Act grant, the initial buildout of this $113 million project spanning EMEPA’s entire service area is well underway.
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.