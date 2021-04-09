PSC grants eligible carrier status to East Mississippi Connect

“The last year has been very difﬁcult for all our members and brought new and unprecedented challenges. Teleworking, telehealth services and remote learning are now essential. With the Commission granting East MS Connect ETC status, we can seek additional funding to offer high-speed broadband access to unserved communities that are in dire need of these services. It is all part of our commitment to empowering lives,” said EMEPA CEO Randy Carroll.



East MS Connect is the only provider in the region offering a state-of-the-art, utility-grade ﬁber network for its members. Thanks to a $6 million CARES Act grant, the initial buildout of this $113 million project spanning EMEPA’s entire service area is well underway.