State Games adult volleyball postponed by impending weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With thunderstorms and strong wind in the forecast for Saturday, the State Games of Mississippi has postponed its adult volleyball competition.

Adult volleyball will now be held on Sunday, April 18 which is one day after the games’ youth volleyball competition.

The State Games of Mississippi is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Opening ceremony for this year’s competition will take place in downtown Meridian on June 4.

A new event being introduced to this year’s games is axe throwing, which will be held at Alley Cats Axe Company in Hattiesburg. Several events including all-star baseball, youth soccer and cornhole are set to take place in the Queen City.

Those interested in learning about all State Games events being offered or registering for the games can click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.