Storms tonight could bring destructive winds

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Multiple rounds of severe weather are expected this afternoon into early Saturday morning. The first round still has a bit of uncertainty surrounding it, but the same cannot be said for rounds 2 and 3.

Round 1: This round will have a more conditional threat of severe storms, meaning conditions will have to align just right to get storms going. Storms could fire up as early as 2-3 pm, but will more likely start after 4 pm. If storms can get going from 3 pm to 6 pm, then they will bring a threat of 60-70 mph wind gusts and the possibility of very large hail. Due to the amount of instability that will be in place, hail could grow up to 2 inches in diameter. That is a bit larger than golf balls, and can do some damage.

Round 2: There is a lot more certainty regarding round 2. Storms will become likely and will bring a threat of 70+ mph winds, quarter-sized hail, and the possibility of tornadoes. The tornado threat is not that high with this system, but a few twisters will still be possible. The timing for this round will be between 6 pm and 10 pm.

Round 3: This round, between 2 am and 6 am, will likely bring the most significant severe weather of the night. Winds could gust as high as 80 mph, and possibly even higher. It isn’t completely out of the question that we could see wind gusts as high as 100 mph. Brief tornadoes will also be possible with these storms, but the tornado threat still remains relatively low. Quarter-sized hail will also be possible.

Before the rounds of storms get here, it’s going to be a mild and muggy Friday. A few showers/storms may develop during the morning hours, but these storms should remain below severe limits. High temperatures on our Friday will be in the mid-80s. We’ll see those strong to severe storms later today and overnight, and then we’ll dry things out heading into the midday hours on Saturday.

We’ll be dry Saturday afternoon through Tuesday, with temperatures staying on the warmer side of things. Clouds will gradually increase heading into the next work week, with scattered showers returning on Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will cool off into the low-to-mid-70s during the Wednesday-Thursday time frame. At this time, severe weather is not expected for next week!

