Vacant portion of Sam’s Fashion building downtown partially collapses

An abandoned part of the Sam's Fashion building in downtown Meridian partially collapsed...
An abandoned part of the Sam's Fashion building in downtown Meridian partially collapsed Thursday evening.(Emily Erikson)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A vacant portion of the Sam’s Fashion building on 23rd Ave. between 4th and 5th Street collapsed partially just before 7 p.m. Thursday evening.

Officials said no one was in the building at the time.

Emergency crews have blocked off the entire area until further notice.

Avoid the area at this time.

The city of Meridian released a statement around 8:20 p.m.:

“City officials report a “safe zone” has been established after a downtown building collapsed on Thursday night. Due to the risk of the structure collapsing further, streets will be closed until all debris is removed and the area is secured.

The following streets will be closed:

  • 23rd Avenue to 5th Street and 4th Street
  • Portions of 5th and 4th Streets west of 23rd Avenue

City officials are monitoring the situation and will update the public on when streets will reopen to pedestrian and vehicle traffic. To ensure public safety, we ask that all residents stay clear of the area until further notice.”

