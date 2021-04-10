Advertisement

Damage reported in Central Miss. as storms bring rain and tornadoes

By WLBT Digital
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Damage has been reported and tornadoes have been spotted as severe storms barreled through Central Mississippi Friday evening.

A tree collapsed on a Lake Harbor mobile home after a storm passed through the area around 9:30 p.m.

Shortly before this, a home in Northeast Jackson on Brecon Drive had its roof collapse. Nobody inside was injured.

A person who witnessed the collapse stated that it was “easily the scariest moment of my life.”

A tornado was spotted on Holly Bush Road near McClain Lodge in Brandon hours after a tornado was confirmed in Pelahatchie near Yogi Bear Park.

Flooding has also been reported in multiple places, including in the Capitol City and on Northshore Parkway in Brandon near the Reservoir.

As of 11:30 p.m., nearly 11,000 Mississippians are experiencing power outages.

