Damage reported in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Damage is being reported in Marion County after strong storms passed through the area early Saturday morning.

The Columbia Police Department posted on its Facebook page at 1:52 a.m. saying that all city streets were closed due to storm damage.

City emergency crews have since worked to reopen most streets, though Sumrall Road at Keys remains closed.

Police encouraged motorists to use caution when traveling to work as there is still some debris and power lines down.

A tree down on a home in Columbia (Gary Haywood)

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reported on its Facebook page that it has received numerous reports or trees down in several roads throughout the county.

The National Weather Service in Jackson said emergency management has reported downed trees and power lines on Church Street in Columbia. It also reported trees falling on some houses and businesses.

The sheriff’s department is encouraging residents to stay off the roads.

More than 6,000 people in Marion County were without power as of 2:20 a.m.

