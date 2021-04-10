Advertisement

Mississippi’s Hispanic community lagging behind in COVID-19 vaccinations

A vaccine being administered to a patient.
A vaccine being administered to a patient.(WVIR)
By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hispanic community is lagging behind in getting the COVID-19 vaccines.

Advocates say Hispanics face challenges from being undocumented or fearful of sharing their information to internet access. Several efforts are underway to inoculate the Latino community.

Esther Urbina is working to get vaccines into the arms of members of the Hispanic community. The Mississippi College senior has even helped people sign up for the shots on the State Health Department’s website.

According to the State Health Department, more than 1,400,000 doses have been administered. Over 14,800 Hispanics have received their first shot. More than 7,500 are fully vaccinated.

That is only two percent of the vaccinations in the state. Hispanics are 3.4 percent of the state’s population.

Latinos are having difficulty because of the language barrier and knowing how to get the vaccine.

“Whenever they do find the website the website is in English, and so they’re not able to fill out that application or fill out the form because they don’t understand what they’re saying because it’s not in their language,” said Urbina.

The Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance is also working to increase the vaccine rate. Another problem they are finding is getting certified interpreters for doctors and at vaccine sites.

“Right now we don’t have enough interpreters to help the health department and the doctors,” said Luis Espinoza with MS Immigrants Rights Alliance. “The rules they have and (there are) legal issues. So they need a professional interpreter. What I know is that not too many interpreters are qualified to do that.”

State Health officials say another hurdle is access to the internet and technology. The department is working with churches and communities to organize vaccine distribution. One will be Saturday, April 25 at Urbina’s church in Pearl.

“Iglesia de Dios Fuente de Vida. That translates to Church of God Fountain of Life,” added Urbina.

For several months, the Selma Alford with the State Health Department, MIRA and other group have been assisting people with registering for the vaccines on the health department website.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An abandoned part of the Sam's Fashion building in downtown Meridian partially collapsed...
Vacant portion of Sam’s Fashion building downtown partially collapses
Body found at abandoned house in Lake, Miss.
Body found in Scott County
Severe thunderstorms are likely Friday night through Saturday morning. Storms can produce winds...
Severe storms likely Friday night, could bring hurricane-force winds
Scott County narcotics agents and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents made three arrests...
Search warrant on Scott Co. home leads to three arrests, drugs and $14K
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 8, 2021

Latest News

File: A photo of face masks.
Alabamians react to statewide mask mandate lifting
Medicaid expansion ballot initiative groundwork underway in Mississippi
Medicaid expansion ballot initiative groundwork underway in Mississippi
power outage
More than 38,000 customers without power across Mississippi
Damage reported in Central Miss. as storms bring rain and tornadoes
Damage reported in Central Miss. as storms bring rain and tornadoes