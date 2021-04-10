Advertisement

More than 38,000 customers without power across Mississippi

This number was accurate as of 4:45a.m.
power outage
power outage(wcax)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Severe thunderstorms knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers across Mississippi early Saturday.

Poweroutage.us reports 38,655 customers without power as of 4:45a.m. Most of the outages appear to confined to Southwest Mississippi.

Less than 100 customers are without power across our East Mississippi counties according to this tracking website.

