More than 38,000 customers without power across Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Severe thunderstorms knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers across Mississippi early Saturday.

Poweroutage.us reports 38,655 customers without power as of 4:45a.m. Most of the outages appear to confined to Southwest Mississippi.

Less than 100 customers are without power across our East Mississippi counties according to this tracking website.

