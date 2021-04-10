Advertisement

Pearl River Resort to host job fair

Pearl River Resort has a job fair set for Apr. 16-17 at the Silver Star Convention Center
Pearl River Resort has a job fair set for Apr. 16-17 at the Silver Star Convention Center
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Pearl River Resort is hosting a job fair Apr. 16-17 at the Silver Star Convention Center, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Over 150 positions are available in food and beverage, hotel, spa and salon and Geyser Falls Water Theme Park.

All jobs require drug screening and a background check. Job seekers are asked to enter the Silver Star Convention Center from the rear doors that open up to the parking lot off Willis Road.

“We’re having this job fair, because as business continues to pick up, we’re in need of people to fill certain positions,” said Erica Clemons Moore, director of public relations for Pearl River Resort. “We ask that everyone who comes to the job fair dress for success, wear a mask, and bring a resume. Depending on how well you do with that interview, you may be hired that day”.

Moore said the resort offers great benefits:
• Company paid disability and health insurance
• Competitive wages
• Discounts on property
• 401-k savings plan with company match
• Free uniforms
• Free meal daily
• Paid Holiday Leave
• Paid Time Off

For more information about Pearl River Resort’s properties, call 1.866.447.3275 or visit www.pearlriverresort.com.

