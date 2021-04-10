Rain totals are high from the severe system that moved through last night.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Severe weather moved through last night which included strong winds, hail, thunderstorms, and rain. Our rain totals were high in Meridian over three and a half inches, and closer to the airport we were a little less than three inches. Breezy conditions have continued through the day, but the rain has moved out. Currently, there is a breeze moving in from the west just above ten mph, however this will slow down through the evening.

We are seeing clear and sunny skies right now over downtown Meridian and that will continue tonight and into tomorrow. Temperatures now are in the upper 70′s and tomorrow will be similar. Many people are out on the roads tonight as we can see on the Johnson Dodge traffic cam, and they have good reason due to the lovely weather. It’ll be a great night to grill out because temperatures will stay in the 70′s while the sun stays out, and through the rest of the night we will be in the mid to upper 60′s.

In the morning we will be a bit cooler so you may want to grab a jacket on your way out the door to church or lunch, but by the afternoon we will be warming into the mid to upper 70′s. Through the evening we will cool a few degrees and by 11 PM we will be in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. Tomorrow will be the perfect Spring day to get outside. By the mid-morning we will be in the mid 60′s and the upper 70′s by 4 PM, making it the perfect day for the pool or a picnic!

Temperatures will cool through the week as a cold front moves through and we will stay below average in the lower 70′s from Wednesday to Friday. Mild temperatures will continue until the 20th with more rain on the way. Tomorrow and Monday are your pick days of the week because they are the warmest and the driest. Highs will be in the upper 70′s tomorrow, and the lower 80′s on Monday. The chance for rain will return by Tuesday and last through the rest of the week.

A cold front will move through Wednesday bringing rain and temperatures in the lower 70′s. A small chance for rain will last until Saturday, but the real change comes with more mild temperatures staying around. Lows will range from the upper 40′s to the mid 50′s.

