Severe storms likely tonight through Saturday morning

Widespread thunderstorms are likely tonight through Saturday morning. Some storms will be severe.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Widespread thunderstorms are likely tonight through Saturday morning. Some storms will be severe.

Severe thunderstorms can bring widespread damaging winds over 75 mph - that’s over hurricane force. Wind gusts as high as 100 mph are possible. Straight-line winds of this magnitude can cause damage like tornadoes. A few tornadoes are also possible. Hail can be large enough to cause damage. Heavy rainfall can cause localized flash flooding.

Storms will increase through about 9 PM. There can be some occasional breaks, but several waves of severe thunderstorms are likely through the night. The last of the storms will exit our area between 4 AM and 6 AM Saturday morning.

Severe thunderstorms tonight will not be the typical severe thunderstorms that snap a few tree branches. The wind will be strong enough to cause structural damage to homes. Treat the severe thunderstorm warnings tonight as you would a tornado warning.

After the storms exit before sunrise, Saturday will become increasingly sunny. The day will warm from near 60 in the morning to near 80 in the afternoon.

