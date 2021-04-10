Severe storms likely tonight through Saturday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Widespread thunderstorms are likely tonight through Saturday morning. Some storms will be severe.

Severe thunderstorms can bring widespread damaging winds over 75 mph - that’s over hurricane force. Wind gusts as high as 100 mph are possible. Straight-line winds of this magnitude can cause damage like tornadoes. A few tornadoes are also possible. Hail can be large enough to cause damage. Heavy rainfall can cause localized flash flooding.

Storms will increase through about 9 PM. There can be some occasional breaks, but several waves of severe thunderstorms are likely through the night. The last of the storms will exit our area between 4 AM and 6 AM Saturday morning.

Severe thunderstorms tonight will not be the typical severe thunderstorms that snap a few tree branches. The wind will be strong enough to cause structural damage to homes. Treat the severe thunderstorm warnings tonight as you would a tornado warning.

After the storms exit before sunrise, Saturday will become increasingly sunny. The day will warm from near 60 in the morning to near 80 in the afternoon.

