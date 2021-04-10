State Games of Mississippi events ramping up this month

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One of the area’s most popular events is back.

The State Games of Mississippi already held mountain biking in March but have several events slated for April.

Upcoming events include youth and adult volleyball, which will take place April 17 and 18 at Bulldog Beach Complex in Bailey. Canoe, kayak and standup paddle boarding is set for April 24 at Bonita Lakes.

This year, 41 events are scheduled to take place for State Games with two new sports being added in axe throwing and indoor volleyball.

Last year’s State Games was drastically different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only 17 sports were able to happen, and the opening ceremonies that take place every year in downtown were canceled.

Bobbie Harmon, who serves as the State Games’ Marketing and Development Director, said they are looking forward to getting the games back to normal this year.

“This year knowing that we are going to have opening ceremonies and knowing that we’re going to have 41 sports we just couldn’t be more excited,” Harmon said. “We are so proud of the sponsors that have stuck with us and the sponsors that have come on board with us. We are also so thankful for the commissioners, athletes and everyone involved.”

With 41 sports being offered this year ranging from youth soccer to pistol, Harmon ensures they have a sport available for people of all ages.

”State Games is a really good organization for athletes to come be part of. For example, I have kids that are on travel teams and if they are currently on a travel team but maybe their sport has ended for the year, then this is a good way to get their team back together,” Harmon said. “We have something for everyone.”

To register for a State Games event and see all the sports being offered this year click here.

