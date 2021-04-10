Thunderstorms add damage to collapsed building

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rain and strong winds from Friday night’s thunderstorms add damage to the building that collapsed Thursday evening in downtown Meridian.

Friday night’s severe thunderstorms caused continuing problems to the building’s structure.

Meridian’s Chief Administrative Officer, Eddie Kelly told Newscenter 11 Friday evening that “When the rain and wind comes, there could be more of the building that falls into the street.”

The section of 23rd Avenue that surrounds the building continues to be blocked off.

