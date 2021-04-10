Advertisement

Thunderstorms add damage to collapsed building

Downtown Meridian
Friday night’s storm caused a bigger portion of the roof to cave in and sent hundreds of fallen...
Friday night’s storm caused a bigger portion of the roof to cave in and sent hundreds of fallen bricks flying, covering more of the street. A section of downtown Meridian remains blocked off following the collapse of the building Thursday evening.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rain and strong winds from Friday night’s thunderstorms add damage to the building that collapsed Thursday evening in downtown Meridian.

Friday night’s severe thunderstorms caused continuing problems to the building’s structure.

Meridian’s Chief Administrative Officer, Eddie Kelly told Newscenter 11 Friday evening that “When the rain and wind comes, there could be more of the building that falls into the street.”

The section of 23rd Avenue that surrounds the building continues to be blocked off.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage reported in Central Miss. as storms bring rain and tornadoes
Damage reported in Central Miss. as storms bring rain and tornadoes
An abandoned part of the Sam's Fashion building in downtown Meridian partially collapsed...
Vacant portion of Sam’s Fashion building downtown partially collapses
Lightning from weather system Apr. 9, 2021, in Mississippi
Hail, flash flooding hit some East Mississippi communities
Widespread thunderstorms are likely tonight through Saturday morning. Some storms will be severe.
Severe storms likely tonight through Saturday morning
Collapsed building in downtown Meridian
Officials, business owners address building collapse

Latest News

Over three inches if rain fell yesterday from the severe weather system that moved through.
Rain totals are high from the severe system that moved through last night.
File: A photo of face masks.
Alabamians react to statewide mask mandate lifting
A vaccine being administered to a patient.
Mississippi’s Hispanic community lagging behind in COVID-19 vaccinations
Medicaid expansion ballot initiative groundwork underway in Mississippi
Medicaid expansion ballot initiative groundwork underway in Mississippi