COVID survivor takes vaccine shots

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A COVID-19 survivor received both his vaccination shots after pulling through a near-death fight with COVID.

Newscenter 11 spoke with 62-year-old Pastor Odee Akins in July last year for being in a hospital for 80 days and spent over half of that time in a coma.

Akins is now moving around just fine after 8 months of recovery.

He received his second COVID-19 shot last Monday and is now encouraging others to get theirs.

“I found out that younger people can be carriers of this disease. They can transfer it over to their family members and put them in harm’s way. They may lose their lives. Young people get this shot if you want to protect your loved ones,” said COVID survivor Odee Akins.

Akins said now he spends his time taking care of his wife who had a stroke last month. We’ll hear more from Akins later at 10 with a full report.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.