Sunny skies and warm temperatures will start our work week off.

We have had a beautiful day in east Mississippi and west Alabama with sunny skies lasting all day. Clear skies will continue tonight, but with a new moon approaching we won’t have much moonlight shining through. Temperatures at 10 PM will be in the upper 50′s making for a mild night but we will be cooling by morning. Once you are waking up, we will be in the lower 50′s and reach the mid 50′s by 8 AM as the sun starts to shine.

Through the day we will continue to warm into the lower to mid 80′s with no clouds in sight. It’ll be a great night to sit outside and eat dinner with temperatures staying in the lower 80′s by 6 Pm and cooling into the lower 70′s by 8 PM. Rain will stay out of the area until Tuesday afternoon as a system moves south, we may see a few scattered showers. Through the evening these will move into Alabama, and we will start to see a cold front sneaking into Louisiana.

This cold front will bring rain in by Wednesday morning that will last for most of the day. By Wednesday evening we will still be seeing a few showers that could linger overnight. Temperatures will be dropping around ten degrees as this cold front moves in which will put us below our average for this time of year.

We will start the week in the mid to lower 80′s and then quickly drop into the lower 70′s and stay that way into the weekend. Tomorrow will be full of sunshine and warm temperatures, but a small chance for rain returns by our Tuesday.

Overnight on Wednesday is when we will start to see rain moving in that will last through most of the day. This is associated with a cold front that will drop our temperatures into the lower 70′s. Cooler temperatures will stay in the forecast until the weekend and more rain moves in on Saturday. Overnight temperatures will range from the lower 50′s to the upper 40′s.

