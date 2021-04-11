The Lauderdale County 4-H club holds monthly meeting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A group of kids with a love for animals got their chance to meet Meridian’s Clydesdale horses for the first time.

The Lauderdale County 4-H club held its monthly meeting at the Agriculture Center where the Meridian Mounted Unit set up shop.

Kids were seen petting the horses as well as feeding.

Organizers said this is a great way for kids to learn about horses and agriculture.

“I have a couple of kids in this club that has projects about horses. This gives them some information. A lot of them have never touched a Clydesdales. The kids have been loving on them this morning,” said event organizer, Mary Welch.

“This is not my first time seeing a Clydesdale, but I feel good about it,” said participant, Colton Wade.

To learn more about this club, you can contact the Lauderdale County Extension office at 601-482-9764.

