Advertisement

The Lauderdale County 4-H club holds monthly meeting

Kids meet Meridian’s Clydesdale horses
A group of kids with a love for animals got their chance to meet Meridian’s Clydesdale horses...
A group of kids with a love for animals got their chance to meet Meridian’s Clydesdale horses for the first time.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A group of kids with a love for animals got their chance to meet Meridian’s Clydesdale horses for the first time.

The Lauderdale County 4-H club held its monthly meeting at the Agriculture Center where the Meridian Mounted Unit set up shop.

Kids were seen petting the horses as well as feeding.

Organizers said this is a great way for kids to learn about horses and agriculture.

“I have a couple of kids in this club that has projects about horses. This gives them some information. A lot of them have never touched a Clydesdales. The kids have been loving on them this morning,” said event organizer, Mary Welch.

“This is not my first time seeing a Clydesdale, but I feel good about it,” said participant, Colton Wade.

To learn more about this club, you can contact the Lauderdale County Extension office at 601-482-9764.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage reported in Central Miss. as storms bring rain and tornadoes
Damage reported in Central Miss. as storms bring rain and tornadoes
Lightning from weather system Apr. 9, 2021, in Mississippi
Hail, flash flooding hit some East Mississippi communities
An abandoned part of the Sam's Fashion building in downtown Meridian partially collapsed...
Vacant portion of Sam’s Fashion building downtown partially collapses
Widespread thunderstorms are likely tonight through Saturday morning. Some storms will be severe.
Severe storms likely tonight through Saturday morning
Collapsed building in downtown Meridian
Officials, business owners address building collapse

Latest News

Over three inches if rain fell yesterday from the severe weather system that moved through.
Rain totals are high from the severe system that moved through last night.
Friday night’s storm caused a bigger portion of the roof to cave in and sent hundreds of fallen...
Thunderstorms add damage to collapsed building
File: A photo of face masks.
Alabamians react to statewide mask mandate lifting
A vaccine being administered to a patient.
Mississippi’s Hispanic community lagging behind in COVID-19 vaccinations