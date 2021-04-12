Alcohol delivery could be available in Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - You’ve heard of delivering food to customers’ homes, but what about alcohol? Mississippi lawmakers passed a bill that will allow home delivery of alcohol.

House Bill 1135 would allow for licensed businesses to deliver beer or wine to customers within a 30-mile radius.

The bill passed both the Mississippi House and Senate. Now, it awaits the signature of Gov. Tate Reeves in order to become law. Republican state Sen. Jeff Tate explained what’s in the bill and why he voted against it.

“That bill will allow customers to purchase liquor online to be delivered to their home. This is a bill that I voted against for two reasons. Number 1, there are a lot of question marks as well as possible problems that could occur. Mobilizing alcohol, I just don’t like that. Number 2, I think this is a bill that’s a step in the direction like an Amazon-type deal. This could leave your retail stores hurt,” said Tate.

The bill will not allow for deliveries of wine or other spirits from out of state.

