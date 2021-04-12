Bland, Smith talk infrastructure in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With the upcoming runoff emerging, democratic mayoral candidates Jimmie Smith and Percy Bland shared their thoughts on Meridian’s infrastructure policies.

Infrastructure remains one of the top issues important to voters.

Democratic candidate Jimmie Smith said this is a prime example of this administration not taking care of the city’s infrastructure, following the collapse of a building downtown.

“You can’t do maintenance in a city. as far as the infrastructure and keeping the city clean without doing it every single day. You have to be a full-time mayor,” said Smith.

The April 6th primary election results named former Lauderdale County Supervisor, Jimmie Smith and 2-term mayor, Percy Bland as the two democratic mayoral candidates that will face off in the April 27th runoff election.

Percy Bland hosted a re-election block party at Highland Park and told Newscenter 11 that his administration had to address many things including infrastructure because of leadership issues in the past that never addressed those things.

“That is why we are in the middle of a 120-million-dollar consent decree that this administration moved forward to deal with the aging infrastructure that has a problem and plagued this city for years,” said bland.

Bland continued saying his administration has moved the city forward and will continue to do so.

“We have a lot of plans that we have already implemented, and we have a lot of projects including a major paving project that we’re implementing in a couple of weeks, so we’re excited about that,” said Bland.

When asked what he plans to better if elected, Smith said

“One of the things that I’m going to do is make sure that people are trained to look at certain things. again, if you bring on a full-time engineer, that engineer will advise you about the structure of buildings and the safety of buildings,” said Smith.

Again, the runoff election is scheduled for April 27th.

