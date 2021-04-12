COVID-19 in Mississippi: 70 new cases reported Monday, 21.5% fully vaccinated
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 70 new cases, no new deaths and 15 outbreaks due to COVID-19 at long-term care facilities Monday.
The latest MSDH report shows 621,405 people (21.5%) are fully vaccinated, 874,545 (30.1%) have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 1,456,187 doses have been administered in total.
Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 16 and older. The county and state totals appear in the charts below:
|County
|People Receiving at Least One Dose
|% of Total Pop. Receiving at Least One Dose
|People Fully Vaccinated
|% of Total Pop. Fully Vaccinated
|Clarke
|4536
|29%
|3286
|21%
|Kemper
|2330
|24%
|1701
|17%
|Lauderdale
|21271
|29%
|16015
|22%
|Neshoba
|5335
|18%
|4172
|14%
|Newton
|5993
|29%
|4390
|21%
|Wayne
|4107
|20%
|2971
|15%
Click here for county-by-county case numbers.
MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.