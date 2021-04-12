COVID-19 in Mississippi: 70 new cases reported Monday, 21.5% fully vaccinated

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 70 new cases, no new deaths and 15 outbreaks due to COVID-19 at long-term care facilities Monday.

The latest MSDH report shows 621,405 people (21.5%) are fully vaccinated, 874,545 (30.1%) have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 1,456,187 doses have been administered in total.

Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 16 and older. The county and state totals appear in the charts below:

County People Receiving at Least One Dose % of Total Pop. Receiving at Least One Dose People Fully Vaccinated % of Total Pop. Fully Vaccinated Clarke 4536 29% 3286 21% Kemper 2330 24% 1701 17% Lauderdale 21271 29% 16015 22% Neshoba 5335 18% 4172 14% Newton 5993 29% 4390 21% Wayne 4107 20% 2971 15%

Click here for county-by-county case numbers.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

