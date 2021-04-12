Advertisement

Crimenet 04_12_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Stephen Alan Jones.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Stephen Alan Jones.

Jones is a 48-year-old White male who stands approximately 5′ 11″ in height, weighing 160 pounds.

He is wanted on an indictment out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where Jones can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

