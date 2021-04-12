Crimenet 04_12_21

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Stephen Alan Jones.

Jones is a 48-year-old White male who stands approximately 5′ 11″ in height, weighing 160 pounds.

He is wanted on an indictment out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where Jones can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.