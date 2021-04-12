Advertisement

High winds down trees in De Soto

De Soto Damage
De Soto Damage(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms rolled across the Southeast Friday night and Saturday morning.

The storms knocked down several trees in the De Soto community in Clarke County. The powerful straight-line winds hit County Road 280 and Highway 145 hard.

“Several areas had trees down, some of the older oak trees. We did have a tree that fell and impacted a house,” said Clarke County Emergency Management Agency director Eddie Ivy. “I have not heard from the homeowner how severe the damage was, but we don’t believe it was major damage... No injuries that we know of that were reported, we did have some flash flooding Saturday morning, secondary to the storms coming through.”

The Storm Prediction Center has so far received over 400 storm reports from last Friday and Saturday’s storm system.

