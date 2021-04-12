Advertisement

Jefferson Davis County deputy dies in vehicle accident

Deputy Pat Barnes, 49, was traveling from Bassfield to Prentiss when his vehicle went off...
Deputy Pat Barnes, 49, was traveling from Bassfield to Prentiss when his vehicle went off Mississippi 42 and hit a tree.(Jefferson Davis County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) _ A Jefferson Davis County deputy died Saturday night when he lost control of his vehicle while responding to a call for assistance. Deputy Pat Barnes, 49, was traveling from Bassfield to Prentiss when his vehicle went off Mississippi 42 and hit a tree.

Barnes was en route to “assist the Prentiss Police Department in a reported altercation at the Western Motel in Prentiss,” JDC Sheriff Ron Strickland said in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Strickland said Barnes would be long remembered.

“Deputy Barnes’ sacrifice while in service to the citizens of Jefferson Davis County, no matter the span of time cannot go unmentioned,” Strickland said. “We will honor him, his family and his memory and never forget what happened to this deputy on April 10, 2021. “SO-10 Deputy Pat Barnes. We will take it from here, brother.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local man is setting out to climb the world’s tallest mountain in an effort to raise...
Local man to climb Mount Everest to bring awareness to Parkinson’s disease
Interstate 59 southbound has been cleared for travel after it was blocked Monday morning due to...
Update: Traffic cleared on I-59 South
Newscenter 11 spoke with 62-year-old Pastor Odee Akins in July last year for being in a...
COVID survivor takes vaccine shots
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Georgia pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccine site after adverse reactions
The state of Alabama has extended its state income tax filing deadline to match the federal...
Alabama extends state tax filing deadline

Latest News

The latest MSDH report shows 621,405 people (21.5%) are fully vaccinated, 874,545 (30.1%) have...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 70 new cases reported Monday, 21.5% fully vaccinated
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics is warning the public about an influx of counterfeit...
MBN warns of counterfeit meds after recent overdoses
Interstate 59 southbound has been cleared for travel after it was blocked Monday morning due to...
Update: Traffic cleared on I-59 South
Out The Door Monday
Our Monday is dry and warm