Jefferson Davis County deputy dies in vehicle accident

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) _ A Jefferson Davis County deputy died Saturday night when he lost control of his vehicle while responding to a call for assistance. Deputy Pat Barnes, 49, was traveling from Bassfield to Prentiss when his vehicle went off Mississippi 42 and hit a tree.

Barnes was en route to “assist the Prentiss Police Department in a reported altercation at the Western Motel in Prentiss,” JDC Sheriff Ron Strickland said in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Strickland said Barnes would be long remembered.

“Deputy Barnes’ sacrifice while in service to the citizens of Jefferson Davis County, no matter the span of time cannot go unmentioned,” Strickland said. “We will honor him, his family and his memory and never forget what happened to this deputy on April 10, 2021. “SO-10 Deputy Pat Barnes. We will take it from here, brother.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.