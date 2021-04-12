Advertisement

Kevin James to play Sean Payton in upcoming movie about bountygate

Sean Payton will be played by Kevin James in an upcoming Netflix movie.
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A new movie coming to Netflix will chronicle New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton’s time as a sixth-grade football coach while he was suspended from the NFL for his role in “Bountygate.”

The movie is called “Home Team” and NBC Sports’ Peter King, in his “Football Morning in America” column, revealed Kevin James is expected to play Payton.

Yes, Kevin James of the TV show “King of Queens,” and movies like “Paul Blart: Mall Cop,” and “Grown Ups.” The movie is being produced by Adam Sandler’s company, Happy Madison Productions. Happy Madison has produced eight movies with James on the cast, including some of his biggest hits.

In 2012, Payton took his NFL playbook to Argyle, Texas, where he served as the offensive coach for his son’s football team at Liberty Christian.
Payton was serving a one-year suspension for his role in a “crush-for-cash” bounty system targeting key opposing players, and ignoring instructions from the NFL and Saints ownership to make sure bounties weren’t being paid, according to the league.


A release date has not been announced, but filming is expected to begin sometime this year.

