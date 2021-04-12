Local man to climb Mount Everest to bring awareness to Parkinson’s disease

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local man is setting out to climb the world’s tallest mountain in an effort to raise awareness and funds for those living with Parkinson’s disease.

Mac Hodges, brother of Adam Hodges, felt emotional as his brother prepared to leave Sunday.

“He’s got a lot of people here that love him. We want to continue this journey together.”

It has been Adam Hodge’s goal for over 20 years to climb Mount Everest. Now, he’ll finally get the chance to make his dream come true.

“I am very excited to get over there to begin this journey. A successful summit is about an 8 weeks challenge,” said Hodges.

Hodges has been climbing mountains since his younger days and has summited many peaks across the world over the years.

But Hodges loves steep adventures all started with two brothers bonding on an active volcano.

“He says that I am the one who got him started. We were at Mount Rainier in Washington State. We hiked a lot then we shouldn’t have. I think that was the day the light bulb came on for him,” said Mac.

Hodges said getting to Mount Everest won’t be easy.

“It takes a while to travel over there. I have to fly through Dubai then to Kathmandu. I spend a couple of days there. I will take a small flight to Lukla which is close to the Mount Everest Region. From there, it is a 10 day trip into base camp which is 17,000 feet,” said Adam.

Climbing Mount Everest is a dream shared by many, yet achieved by few. Hodges said that he’s up for the challenge.

“I trained really hard. I put in everything that I needed to put in to give myself an opportunity. If I stay healthy on the mountain as well as get good weather, I think I have a good chance to summit,” said Adam.

“He has prepared most of his adult life for this. He’ll do fine and this is emotional. It is concerning. If anybody can do it, he can,” said Mac.

“There’s a level of excitement as well as a level of nerves. I’m feeling both right now,” said Adam’s wife, Laura Hodges.

Hodge’s family gathered to send him off at the Meridian Regional Airport. This will be the 4th out of 7 summits that he completed, if he is successful.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.