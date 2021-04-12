Advertisement

Luke Bryan tests positive for COVID, sidelined from ‘Idol’

In this June 5, 2019 file photo, Luke Bryan arrives at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone...
In this June 5, 2019 file photo, Luke Bryan arrives at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Paula Abdul is set to return as a guest judge on Monday night's first live episode of American Idol replacing Luke Bryan, who announced he tested positive for COVID-19.(AP Photo/Sanford Myers)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luke Bryan says he’s tested positive for COVID-19, which sidelined him from the season’s first live “American Idol” episode on ABC.

Paula Abdul, an original judge on the talent show when it aired on Fox, was announced as Bryan’s replacement for Monday’s show, joining Lionel Richie and Katy Perry on the panel.

“I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live @AmericanIdol show,” Bryan tweeted earlier Monday. “I tested positive for COVID but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon.”

A post on the “American Idol” Twitter account said that Bryan was in quarantine and resting at home, adding, “we’re wishing him a speedy recovery.”

He was scheduled to be a remote part of Sunday’s Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS, but that pre-taped appearance has also been scuttled.

“American Idol,” in the process of winnowing its field of 16 performers down to the top 12, is following “strict, rigorous, COVID guidelines” on the production, with frequent testing for the virus, ABC and producer Fremantle said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local man is setting out to climb the world’s tallest mountain in an effort to raise...
Local man to climb Mount Everest to bring awareness to Parkinson’s disease
Interstate 59 southbound has been cleared for travel after it was blocked Monday morning due to...
Update: Traffic cleared on I-59 South
Newscenter 11 spoke with 62-year-old Pastor Odee Akins in July last year for being in a...
COVID survivor takes vaccine shots
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Georgia pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccine site after adverse reactions
The state of Alabama has extended its state income tax filing deadline to match the federal...
Alabama extends state tax filing deadline

Latest News

By the end of the week, half of all U.S. adults will be vaccinated for coronavirus.
Half of US adults to be vaccinated by end of week
Sean Payton will be played by Kevin James in an upcoming Netflix movie.
Kevin James to play Sean Payton in upcoming movie about bountygate
Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, testified Monday in the Derek Chauvin trial.
Chauvin trial: Prosecution nears end; Wright shooting raises tensions in city
Police in Georgia said multiple officers were hurt during a police chase and shooting Monday.
Georgia sheriff: 3 officers injured in chase, 1 suspect dead, 1 held