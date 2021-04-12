Advertisement

More eligible for Alabama WIC program after guidelines expanded

More people may qualify for Alabama's Women, Infants, and Children program, more commonly known as WIC, after an increase in income guidelines were approved.
By WSFA Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More people may qualify for Alabama’s Women, Infants, and Children program, more commonly known as WIC, after an increase in income guidelines were approved. The program, which provides supplemental nutrition to those in need, is for pregnant or nursing women or those who have given birth within the last six months. Additionally, those who are parents/guardians of a child up to age 5 also qualify.

WIC participants may receive food benefits for each qualifying family member and also free nutrition education, breastfeeding support and healthcare referrals.

Under the 2021 federal poverty guidelines, more families may be eligible for the program. WIC is open to participants with incomes up to 185 percent of the federal poverty level. Check the table below to see whether your family qualifies:

Family Size*Annual IncomeWeekly Income
2$32,227$620
3$40,626$782
4$49,025$943
5$57,424$1,105
6$65,823$1,266

*Each unborn infant counts as one in the family size.

*For additional family sizes, please visit https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/wic/ or call 1-888-942-4673.

WIC participants must have both a limited income and a nutritional need. Families who receive Medicaid, SNAP or TANF already meet the income qualifications for WIC. Even families who do not qualify for these programs may be eligible for WIC because of its higher income limits. If your family has lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you also may be eligible. If you qualify, you should call your local county health department or WIC agency to apply.

