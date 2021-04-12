More rain is on the way, but Tuesday will stay dry

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week will be calmer, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it will be without rain.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next weather maker will bring rain to us on Wednesday. There can be some thunderstorms, but there’s no indication that severe thunderstorms will occur. In fact, cooler air arriving with the rain should help to prevent severe thunderstorms overall. The bulk of the rain may end up passing just south of us, but we’re just close enough that we can get a quick quarter inch of rain. The farther south you are, the bigger your chance for rain is.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear. We’ll cool to mid-60s by 10 PM. Clouds will increase overnight. The low temperature will be near 52 degrees. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower isn’t impossible, but most of us will be dry. The high temperature will be near 87 degrees.

Looking Ahead

After Wednesday’s rain, a series of storm systems will track close but just south. Any northward deviation from their current expected tracks could mean for us on Friday and again late Saturday through early Sunday. For that reason, we’ve held a 20% chance for rain Friday through Sunday. That could adjust in either direction, so stay tuned.

The unseasonable warmth we’ve been experiencing is also taking a break. After Tuesday’s high temperature in the mid-to-upper 80s, Wednesday through Monday will come with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s and low temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.