Advertisement

Neshoba Central’s softball team ranked #1 in the nation

Neshoba Central Lady Rockets named number one softball team in the nation.
Neshoba Central Lady Rockets named number one softball team in the nation.(Travis Pettis)
By Travis Pettis
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Last week the Neshoba Central Lady Rockets softball team was recognized as the number one team in the nation by the USA Today Sports “High School Super 25.

The Lady Rockets have been the most dominant team in the state winning 7 straight 5A state championships. They are currently undefeated at 18-0.

Neshoba Central Lady Rockets named top softball team in nation.
Neshoba Central Lady Rockets named top softball team in nation.(Travis Pettis)

Pitcher and second baseman Elleigh Willis said she is happy they are number one in the nation because it shows all the hard work, they have been putting in.

“It’s a huge accomplishment to be number one in the nation because we’ve worked so hard since COVID ended our season last year and we have been having a great season since”.

Neshoba Central Lady Rockets named top softball team in nation.
Neshoba Central Lady Rockets named top softball team in nation.(Travis Pettis)

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Interstate 59 southbound has been cleared for travel after it was blocked Monday morning due to...
Update: Traffic cleared on I-59 South
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 12, 2021
A local man is setting out to climb the world’s tallest mountain in an effort to raise...
Local man to climb Mount Everest to bring awareness to Parkinson’s disease
Newscenter 11 spoke with 62-year-old Pastor Odee Akins in July last year for being in a...
COVID survivor takes vaccine shots

Latest News

WTOK Sports with Ellie French
Lady Rockets softball ranked #1 in the nation
Waynesboro native Dale McKee gives his weekly "Sideline View" report
Sideline View by Dale McKee
Sean Payton will be played by Kevin James in an upcoming Netflix movie.
Kevin James to play Sean Payton in upcoming movie about bountygate
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan is awarded the Masters Trophy and the Green Jacket during the Green...
How history was made at this year’s Masters