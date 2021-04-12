Neshoba Central’s softball team ranked #1 in the nation
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Last week the Neshoba Central Lady Rockets softball team was recognized as the number one team in the nation by the USA Today Sports “High School Super 25.
The Lady Rockets have been the most dominant team in the state winning 7 straight 5A state championships. They are currently undefeated at 18-0.
Pitcher and second baseman Elleigh Willis said she is happy they are number one in the nation because it shows all the hard work, they have been putting in.
“It’s a huge accomplishment to be number one in the nation because we’ve worked so hard since COVID ended our season last year and we have been having a great season since”.
