Advertisement

Our Monday is dry and warm

Out The Door Monday
Out The Door Monday(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We are off to a cool start on our Monday, but temperatures are expected to warm quickly throughout the day. Temperatures this morning are mainly in the upper-40s, but afternoon highs will climb all the way into the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase a bit tonight, with temperatures by Tuesday morning dropping into the mid-50s.

Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies with a chance of a stray afternoon shower. Highs will be in the low-to-mid-80s. Showers and storms will become more likely by Wednesday as a cold front moves across the area. Although a stronger storm cannot be ruled out on Wednesday, severe weather is not expected due to limited instability. Highs on Wednesday will be much cooler, with those temperatures in the upper-60s to low-70s.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Thursday with a chance of isolated showers in the morning. Morning lows will return to the 40s by Friday morning. We’ll see a chance of scattered showers Friday and Saturday, and then only isolated showers on Sunday. Temperatures look to stay on the cooler side during this time frame, with highs only in the upper-60s Friday through Sunday. Morning lows look to return to the low-50s by Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newscenter 11 spoke with 62-year-old Pastor Odee Akins in July last year for being in a...
COVID survivor takes vaccine shots
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Georgia pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccine site after adverse reactions
A local man is setting out to climb the world’s tallest mountain in an effort to raise...
Local man to climb Mount Everest to bring awareness to Parkinson’s disease
In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he...
GRAPHIC: Lawsuit alleges Virginia police threatened Army officer during traffic stop
File: A photo of face masks.
Alabamians react to statewide mask mandate lifting

Latest News

Sunny skies will last all day with highs in the 80's.
Sunny skies and warm temperatures will start our work week off.
Over three inches if rain fell yesterday from the severe weather system that moved through.
Rain totals are high from the severe system that moved through last night.
power outage
More than 38,000 customers without power across Mississippi
Lightning from weather system Apr. 9, 2021, in Mississippi
Hail, flash flooding hit some East Mississippi communities
Hail in Turnerville, Miss., Apr. 9, 2021
Apr. 9, 2021