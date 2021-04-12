Our Monday is dry and warm

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We are off to a cool start on our Monday, but temperatures are expected to warm quickly throughout the day. Temperatures this morning are mainly in the upper-40s, but afternoon highs will climb all the way into the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase a bit tonight, with temperatures by Tuesday morning dropping into the mid-50s.

Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies with a chance of a stray afternoon shower. Highs will be in the low-to-mid-80s. Showers and storms will become more likely by Wednesday as a cold front moves across the area. Although a stronger storm cannot be ruled out on Wednesday, severe weather is not expected due to limited instability. Highs on Wednesday will be much cooler, with those temperatures in the upper-60s to low-70s.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Thursday with a chance of isolated showers in the morning. Morning lows will return to the 40s by Friday morning. We’ll see a chance of scattered showers Friday and Saturday, and then only isolated showers on Sunday. Temperatures look to stay on the cooler side during this time frame, with highs only in the upper-60s Friday through Sunday. Morning lows look to return to the low-50s by Saturday and Sunday.

