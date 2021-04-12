Portion of downtown Meridian to remain closed following building collapse

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Portions of downtown Meridian will remain blocked off for at least the next six or seven days while crews resolve the collapsed building on 23rd Ave.

Mayor Percy Bland says contractors are working on the next steps in clearing the rubble left behind.

“I think the work may begin on Thursday. The street is still closed right now. We are going to work between the contractor and the property owner,” Bland said.

Bland said the city has been proactive in talking with property owners about keeping buildings safe and maintained.

“Those property owners have been in communication with the administration. We have given them notice and communicated to them some of the issues that we see. We are working with the property owners,” Bland explained

City officials have blocked off lanes around other buildings that seem to be in disrepair. The historic E.F. Young Hotel on 25th Ave. is bulging similar to the building that collapsed. It now has caution tape around it. A red building on Front St. has had barricades in front of it for months. Other problem buildings have already been torn down.

“We took down the old Meridian Cab building,” Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Kelly said. “After working with the owners and talking with the owners, we identified that building as unsafe. We found the owners and said, ‘listen, this has got to happen.’”

The collapsed building fell just weeks after the city tore down a fire ravaged building which was also on Front St.

“We will be looking closer and closer at buildings around town that do present an issue. Moving forward, we will definitely be hold owners more accountable for their structures,” Kelly said.

According to city ordinances, the owner is responsible for building maintenance, safety and upkeep.

“We don’t have an ordinance right now for imminent domain. A lot of those structures are structures that could possibly be imminent domain,” Bland explained. “The problem is that the council has to move forward on that. The other problem for us is that if we start doing that, we have to be fair and consistent not just downtown but all across this city.”

Work is supposed to begin at the collapsed structure later in the week.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.