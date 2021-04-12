Advertisement

Senior centers may reopen in Alabama

Alabama senior citizen centers will be allowed to reopen for indoor activities as of Monday,...
Alabama senior citizen centers will be allowed to reopen for indoor activities as of Monday, Apr. 19.(KOTA)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama senior citizen centers will be allowed to reopen for indoor activities as of Monday, Apr. 19.

“Our senior citizens have looked forward to the time when we could regather at these nurturing senior centers and I am so glad the day has come when the centers can reopen for indoor programs,” said Department of Senior Services Commissioner Jean Brown.

Brown said that she looks forward to resuming her visits to senior centers, which offer programs and services to support health (including mental health), social, nutritional, educational and recreational needs.

The decision to reopen for indoor activities at senior centers will be made by each municipality/senior center manager.
The Department of Senior Services has issued guidelines for indoor activities in accordance with Gov. Kay Ivey’s State Health Order of April 7, 2021.

These guidelines can be found on the ADSS website at https://alabamaageline.gov/.

Please contact your local senior center to learn about center reopening plans. You may also contact your local Area Agency on Aging through the Alabama Age Line at 1-877-425-2243.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 59 southbound has been cleared for travel after it was blocked Monday morning due to...
Update: Traffic cleared on I-59 South
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
A local man is setting out to climb the world’s tallest mountain in an effort to raise...
Local man to climb Mount Everest to bring awareness to Parkinson’s disease
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 12, 2021
Newscenter 11 spoke with 62-year-old Pastor Odee Akins in July last year for being in a...
COVID survivor takes vaccine shots

Latest News

De Soto Damage
High winds down trees in De Soto
More people may qualify for Alabama’s Women, Infants, and Children program, more commonly known...
More eligible for Alabama WIC program after guidelines expanded
Sean Payton will be played by Kevin James in an upcoming Netflix movie.
Kevin James to play Sean Payton in upcoming movie about bountygate
Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Mississippi has detected 147 UK variants, 1 South African variant, and 3...
Increasing variants threaten progress against COVID-19 fight, Dobbs says