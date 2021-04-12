Senior centers may reopen in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama senior citizen centers will be allowed to reopen for indoor activities as of Monday, Apr. 19.

“Our senior citizens have looked forward to the time when we could regather at these nurturing senior centers and I am so glad the day has come when the centers can reopen for indoor programs,” said Department of Senior Services Commissioner Jean Brown.

Brown said that she looks forward to resuming her visits to senior centers, which offer programs and services to support health (including mental health), social, nutritional, educational and recreational needs.

The decision to reopen for indoor activities at senior centers will be made by each municipality/senior center manager. The Department of Senior Services has issued guidelines for indoor activities in accordance with Gov. Kay Ivey’s State Health Order of April 7, 2021.

These guidelines can be found on the ADSS website at https://alabamaageline.gov/.

Please contact your local senior center to learn about center reopening plans. You may also contact your local Area Agency on Aging through the Alabama Age Line at 1-877-425-2243.

