Update: Traffic cleared on I-59 South

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - UPDATE: Interstate 59 southbound has been cleared for travel after it was blocked Monday morning due to an overturned tractor-trailer. Crews were working to clean up remaining fuel and oil from the road.

(The original story posted appears below).

Traffic is blocked in Lauderdale County on I-59 southbound at the I-20 crossover. The Mississippi Department of Transportation said a tractor-trailer overturned and is leaking fuel.

First responders are on the scene working to clear the area. Drivers should seek an alternate route until the roadway is reopened.

