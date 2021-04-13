Advertisement

Alabama ‘pauses’ Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The state of Alabama is temporarily pausing administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine...
The state of Alabama is temporarily pausing administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine “out of an abundance of caution”.(AP)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - The state of Alabama is temporarily pausing administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine “out of an abundance of caution”. State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris made the decision after reports of blood clots showing up nine days after a few people received the vaccine. No side effects have been reported in Alabama.

Harris added that he hopes the concern raised will not stop people from being vaccinated. Some have preferred J&J because it’s a single-dose vaccine, rather than two shots spaced three weeks apart.

“COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for Alabama. It is important to know that the adverse effects potentially stemming from the Johnson & Johnson shot have been extremely rare in the country, but out of an abundance of caution, Alabama is temporarily pausing these shots until we know more,” said Gov. Kay Ivey. “I commend Dr. Harris for taking this swift step in our state so that we can continue moving forward, getting shots in the arms and putting COVID-19 behind us once and for all.”

The CDC and FDA recommended the pause so a review may be done of the rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine. Dr. Harris recommends doing your research before getting any vaccine and talking to your doctor to help you decide which one is best for you.

Harris said the state will reschedule appointments for first and second vaccines for people who were signed up for J&J.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Interstate 59 southbound has been cleared for travel after it was blocked Monday morning due to...
Update: Traffic cleared on I-59 South
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 12, 2021
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics is warning the public about an influx of counterfeit...
MBN warns of counterfeit meds after recent overdoses

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, a pedestrian in a face covering walks past the sign...
Poll: 15% of Americans worse off a year into pandemic
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 317 new cases, 23 new deaths and 16...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 317 new cases Tuesday
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J vaccine over clot reports
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
CDC, FDA recommend pause of J&J COVID vaccine