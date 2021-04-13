Alabama ‘pauses’ Johnson & Johnson vaccine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - The state of Alabama is temporarily pausing administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine “out of an abundance of caution”. State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris made the decision after reports of blood clots showing up nine days after a few people received the vaccine. No side effects have been reported in Alabama.

Harris added that he hopes the concern raised will not stop people from being vaccinated. Some have preferred J&J because it’s a single-dose vaccine, rather than two shots spaced three weeks apart.

“COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for Alabama. It is important to know that the adverse effects potentially stemming from the Johnson & Johnson shot have been extremely rare in the country, but out of an abundance of caution, Alabama is temporarily pausing these shots until we know more,” said Gov. Kay Ivey. “I commend Dr. Harris for taking this swift step in our state so that we can continue moving forward, getting shots in the arms and putting COVID-19 behind us once and for all.”

The CDC and FDA recommended the pause so a review may be done of the rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine. Dr. Harris recommends doing your research before getting any vaccine and talking to your doctor to help you decide which one is best for you.

Harris said the state will reschedule appointments for first and second vaccines for people who were signed up for J&J.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.