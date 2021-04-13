Biological males banned from girls’ sports

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There is mixed reaction locally to a Mississippi law that takes effect July 1 which bans transgender athletes from competing in girls’ sports at K-12 schools and colleges.

Senate Bill 2536 passed in mid-March and was later signed by the governor “to protect female athletes from competition from transgender athletes in high school and college sports in Mississippi.”

Gov. Tate Reeves said in a Tweet that the law would “protect young girls from being forced to compete with biological males for athletic opportunities.”

Supporters of the bill had argued that transgender women have an unfair advantage over those who were born female due to their strength, speed, and endurance.

“I think it is unfair that a male would play on a ladies’ team. Their strength is different from a lady. The athletic lady has the right to compete with other athletic ladies. If you put male strength in there, it will not be fair,” said Meridian resident Ronda Burton.

“I do understand the flip side. When you are born a male, you are going to have certain testosterone that a female doesn’t have. I think they should play on any team that they want because it is a fairness act,” said Meridian resident Doris Payne.

The bill passed easily in both chambers of the state legislature. The vote in the House was 81-28 and 34-9 in the Senate.

The law will go into effect July 1.

