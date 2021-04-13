Advertisement

Bonita Chevron installs bitcoin ATM machine

The Bonita Chevron gas station on Highway 19 recently installed a new bitcoin ATM machine.
The Bonita Chevron gas station on Highway 19 recently installed a new bitcoin ATM machine.
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Bonita Chevron gas station on Highway 19 recently installed a new bitcoin machine.

Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency where users can buy, sell and exchange without the involvement of the government or bank.

A wide range of companies now accepts bitcoin as a method of payment.

Chevron supervisor, Tyler Fitzgerald said he wanted to bring bitcoin to people’s attention and that this machine will be convenient for the public.

“It’s really just another way of buying bitcoin. You know you go up to the machine, if you have a crypto wallet, you can scan it with the camera that’s on the machine, and then you can insert cash into the machine to buy bitcoin or the other seven cryptocurrencies it offers,” said Fitzgerald.

Meridian residents interested in bitcoin can now purchase the cryptocurrency at the Bonita Chevron gas station.

