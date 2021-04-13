Advertisement

Choctaw County jail closure affects extraditions

Choctaw County will not be able to extradite people who have outstanding warrants for any...
Choctaw County will not be able to extradite people who have outstanding warrants for any charge except murder, armed robbery and rape.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Newscenter 11 received new information that affects the Choctaw County, Ala., Sheriff’s Dept. Its jail was closed in 2019 due to safety issues

Choctaw County will not be able to extradite people who have outstanding warrants for any charge with the following exceptions: murder, armed robbery and rape, according to Sheriff Scott Lolley.

Lolley said this decision is due to its jail being unusable and neighboring counties having limited bed space to house prisoners for Choctaw County.

The Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office is waiting on action by the Choctaw County Commission to resolve the jail issue. .

