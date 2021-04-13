Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report April 12, 2021

Daily Docket
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NAMEBIRTH YEARADDRESSCHARGE
GARLAND MURRAY19911924 26TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
JEFFERY MCKENNIS196773 COUNTY ROAD 2671 SHUBUTA, MSDIOSRDERLY CONDUCT
MERCEDES B CLARK19891801 24TH ST APT G2 MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
MICHAEL C FRENCH19672502 OLD MARION RD MERIDIAN ,MSSTALKING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
EDDIE J DAVIS19891407 22ND AVE HTS MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
MICHEAL L LEGGIO19786656 PLANTERS ROW LN PLANTERSVILLE, TXDUI
KEISHA ROBINSON1996803 29TH ST APT 1722 MERIDIAN, MSDIOSRDERLY CONDUCT
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DEGHANDA L HOLT1977324 5TH PL MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
MILES D JONES19827073 LAUDERDALE TOOMSUBA RD LAUDERDALE, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
RODRIQUEZ WINFIELD19862436 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
COREY L REED1987HOMELESSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
TUNSYAAN STENNIS19791011 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Meridian Police Department Media Release: The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 9, 2021, at 6:00 AM to April 12, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 8:25 PM on April 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2200 block of 47th Avenue. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and his cell phone was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
At 7:55 PM on April 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1100 block of Bonita Lakes Drive. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and cash and his cell phone were taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 10:14 AM on April 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 2:28 PM on April 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2200 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:55 PM on April 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of 2ndStreet South. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 4:40 AM on April 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Rubush Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 5:57 AM on April 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of 19thStreet. One residence and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

