City of Meridian Arrest Report April 12, 2021

Robbery

At 8:25 PM on April 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2200 block of 47th Avenue. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and his cell phone was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

At 7:55 PM on April 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1100 block of Bonita Lakes Drive. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and cash and his cell phone were taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 10:14 AM on April 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 2:28 PM on April 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2200 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 3:55 PM on April 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of 2ndStreet South. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 4:40 AM on April 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Rubush Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 5:57 AM on April 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of 19thStreet. One residence and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.