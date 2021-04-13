Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report April 13, 2021

Daily Docket 3
Daily Docket 3(wtok)
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NAMEBIRTH YEARADDRESSCHARGE
TAJA MCDONALD19886514 HWY 513 APT A-3 STONEWALL, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
DELONTAY P SCOTT19923303 DAVIS ST APT 4 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TRESPASSING
DAQUARIS R BROWN19951610 24TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SHONDREA L IVY19991801 24TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SHATINA R POSEY19794231 23RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
CURTIS SCOTT19761308 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
CHRISTOPHER MCSWAIN1981HOMELESSPOSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ALFRED TURNER1941310 53RD AVE APT A MERIDIAN, MSREQUIRED PERMIT; OPEN BURN
DUSTIN C COTTLES19978777 OKATIBBEE DAM RD COLLINSVILLE, MSDUI OTHER
DUSTIN C COTTLES19978777 OKATIBBEE DAM RD COLLINSVILLE, MSSHOPLIFTING
Meridian Police Department Media Release: The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 12, 2021, at 6:00 AM to April 13, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 5:47 PM on April 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a robbery in the 400 block of Lake Drive. The victim stated she was threatened and her wallet taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:28 AM on April 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of Highway 45 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 9:17 AM on April 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:07 AM on April 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 12:24 PM on April 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Mosby Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Interstate 59 southbound has been cleared for travel after it was blocked Monday morning due to...
Update: Traffic cleared on I-59 South
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 12, 2021
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics is warning the public about an influx of counterfeit...
MBN warns of counterfeit meds after recent overdoses

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 13, 2021
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 12, 2021
Daily Docket
Kemper County Arrest Report April 12, 2021
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics is warning the public about an influx of counterfeit...
MBN warns of counterfeit meds after recent overdoses