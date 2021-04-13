City of Meridian Arrest Report April 13, 2021
Published: Apr. 13, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|NAME
|BIRTH YEAR
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|TAJA MCDONALD
|1988
|6514 HWY 513 APT A-3 STONEWALL, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|DELONTAY P SCOTT
|1992
|3303 DAVIS ST APT 4 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TRESPASSING
|DAQUARIS R BROWN
|1995
|1610 24TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|SHONDREA L IVY
|1999
|1801 24TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|SHATINA R POSEY
|1979
|4231 23RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|CURTIS SCOTT
|1976
|1308 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|CHRISTOPHER MCSWAIN
|1981
|HOMELESS
|POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|ALFRED TURNER
|1941
|310 53RD AVE APT A MERIDIAN, MS
|REQUIRED PERMIT; OPEN BURN
|DUSTIN C COTTLES
|1997
|8777 OKATIBBEE DAM RD COLLINSVILLE, MS
|DUI OTHER
|DUSTIN C COTTLES
|1997
|8777 OKATIBBEE DAM RD COLLINSVILLE, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release: The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 12, 2021, at 6:00 AM to April 13, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 5:47 PM on April 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a robbery in the 400 block of Lake Drive. The victim stated she was threatened and her wallet taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:28 AM on April 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of Highway 45 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 9:17 AM on April 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:07 AM on April 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 12:24 PM on April 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Mosby Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
