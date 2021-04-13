City of Meridian Arrest Report April 13, 2021

Robbery

At 5:47 PM on April 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a robbery in the 400 block of Lake Drive. The victim stated she was threatened and her wallet taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 9:28 AM on April 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of Highway 45 North. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 9:17 AM on April 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

At 10:07 AM on April 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 12:24 PM on April 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Mosby Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.