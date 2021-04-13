Days after getting the J&J vaccine, locals react

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After reports of negative reactions to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, some are worried if they made the wrong decision in getting a one-dose.

After 6.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered nationwide, six U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot have been reported 6 to 13 days after women between the ages 18 and 48 received the vaccine.

Alabama is one of the few states that temporarily paused the J&J vaccinations out of an abundance of caution.

Tony Alexander says he debated getting vaccinated, but decided to get the J&J Sunday.

“It does cause me a little bit of concern, but I just have faith.” Alexander said, “I believe that. I hope everything works out well. I am not overly concerned about it.”

After getting vaccinated on April 8th, Gary Langley says he is now doubting his decision. He says he decided to get the one dose vaccine because of his job.

“If I would have went with another vaccine, there wasn’t a guarantee that I would’ve made it back home when my second shot was due. So, that was the reason for me to take the Johnson and Johnson.” Langley said, “But now that this whole blood clot situation has come along, in the back of my mind, it makes you a little nervous.”

Lauderdale County Emergency Management Director, Odie Barrett says the county received more than one thousand J&J doses and were waiting for a new allocation.

Barrett hopes the recent reports will not stop people from getting vaccinated altogether.

“Hopefully, it’s not going to hinder people from getting this vaccine and the numbers will continue to rise. Especially here in Lauderdale County where we are the top ranked in Mississippi right now as far as getting out numbers and people getting vaccinated,” Barrett said.

According to the CDC, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are not affected.

