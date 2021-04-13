Advertisement

FAFSA drive-thru event Wednesday

(WDTV)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A drive-thru FAFSA event is being held Wednesday.

The event is for seniors at Meridian High School. The event will take place at Meridian Community College’s Workforce Development Center from 10 a.m. 6 p.m. Students will have a 45 minute time slot to complete their FAFSA. Organizers say this is a very important event because it will help get the students ready for life after high school.

“FAFSA is very important. It provides access to grants, the federal student loans, even work study opportunities for students when they go off to college... And it prepares them for the workforce,” said Deidre Bland, the community engagement specialist with the Meridian Public School District. “And them having advanced degrees, it creates job stability, financial gain, and of course success at the end of the day.”

The Meridian Public School District is partnering with MCC and Get2College to put on this event.

