First Council of Governments meeting since pandemic began

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation held a Council of Governments meeting, for the first time in a year, since the pandemic began.

The meeting is an opportunity for elected city and county officials to discuss what’s going on in their respective areas.

A major topic discussed was unemployment.

Ward 1 City Councilman George Thomas, who chairs the group, said some companies like the service and hotel industries are struggling.

“Our sales taxes held up pretty well and that’s good. But the problem we’re having now in the city of meridian, is we have some jobs and some of those jobs don’t pay a lot and a lot of people, based on the federal money they are receiving, it’s difficult for people to go to work now, “said Thomas.

Then, State Representative Charles Young Jr. said his number one issue with the state is healthcare expansion.

“And with the state not expanding Medicaid, we are losing a lot of dollars every year, that’s a big number. People don’t have access to adequate healthcare,” said Young.

The next Council of Governments meeting will be held in May.

