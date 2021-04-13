Advertisement

JSU student advances to top 12 on American Idol

Deshawn Goncalves, who plays the tuba in the JSU marching band, advanced in the top 12 round...
Deshawn Goncalves, who plays the tuba in the JSU marching band, advanced in the top 12 round Monday night on American Idol.(ABC)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK/WLBT) - A Jackson State University student could be on his way to Hollywood soon! Deshawn Goncalves advanced in the top 12 round Monday night on American Idol.

The university is asking everyone to help Goncalves win the singing competition by voting for him.

There are three convenient ways for you to keep your favorite contestants singing. You may vote online at AmericanIdol.com/vote, in the American Idol app or via text. You have to be at least 16 years old and located in the U.S., Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands to vote on ABC.com or in the American Idol app.

For text message voting, simply text the number of the contestant you would like to vote for to “21523”. The number for each contestant is outlined below:
Cassandra Coleman: text “2” to 21523
Alyssa Wray: text “3” to 21523
Deshawn Goncalves: text “7” to 21523
Willie Spence: text “11” to 21523
Grace Kinstler: text “12” to 21523
Madison Watkins: text “14” to 21523
Beane: text “15” to 21523
Chayce Beckham: text “18” to 21523
Ava August: text “21” to 21523
Caleb Kennedy: text “22” to 21523
Hunter Metts: text “23” to 21523
Casey Bishop: text “24” to 21523


Voting for American Idol begins again Sunday, Apr. 18 at the beginning of the East Coast broadcast at approximately 7 p.m. Central and will close during the show’s last commercial break.


Copyright 2021 WTOK/WLBT. All rights reserved.

