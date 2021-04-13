JSU student advances to top 12 on American Idol

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK/WLBT) - A Jackson State University student could be on his way to Hollywood soon! Deshawn Goncalves advanced in the top 12 round Monday night on American Idol.

The university is asking everyone to help Goncalves win the singing competition by voting for him.

There are three convenient ways for you to keep your favorite contestants singing. You may vote online at AmericanIdol.com/vote, in the American Idol app or via text. You have to be at least 16 years old and located in the U.S., Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands to vote on ABC.com or in the American Idol app.

For text message voting, simply text the number of the contestant you would like to vote for to “21523”. The number for each contestant is outlined below: Cassandra Coleman: text “2” to 21523

Alyssa Wray: text “3” to 21523

Deshawn Goncalves: text “7” to 21523

Willie Spence: text “11” to 21523

Grace Kinstler: text “12” to 21523

Madison Watkins: text “14” to 21523

Beane: text “15” to 21523

Chayce Beckham: text “18” to 21523

Ava August: text “21” to 21523

Caleb Kennedy: text “22” to 21523

Hunter Metts: text “23” to 21523

Casey Bishop: text “24” to 21523





Voting for American Idol begins again Sunday, Apr. 18 at the beginning of the East Coast broadcast at approximately 7 p.m. Central and will close during the show’s last commercial break.







Copyright 2021 WTOK/WLBT. All rights reserved.