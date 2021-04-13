Advertisement

MSDH reports one vaccine-related death of 1.4M vaccines administered

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting the first COVID-19 vaccine-related death in the Magnolia State.
The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting the first COVID-19 vaccine-related death in the Magnolia State.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting the first COVID-19 vaccine-related death in the Magnolia State.

In a Tuesday news conference about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said, “We’ve had one vaccine-related death and will have more information to come.”

MSDH did not offer any other information as to who the person was or what vaccine the person took.

As of Apr. 12, MSDH said 1.4 million vaccines had been administered in Mississippi.

