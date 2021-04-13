Rain chances increase on Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! We are going to see mostly cloudy skies on our Tuesday with the chance of a stray shower in the afternoon. Most of us will stay dry during the daytime hours. Despite the cloud cover, high temperatures will warm easily into the mid-80s. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies tonight with the chance of rain increasing after midnight.

We’ll see periods of rain and storms on our Wednesday, especially during the morning hours. An isolated severe storms is possible, but severe weather overall is unlikely. If a storm can get severe, 60 mph wind gusts will be the threat. That’s a big “if” though. It will be much cooler to close out the work week. Highs will only be in the upper-60s to low-70s Wednesday through Friday. We’ll see a few showers Thursday morning, and then we’ll see partly cloudy skies by the afternoon.

Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies with the chance of scattered showers. Rain chances will pick up Friday night through Saturday morning, with rain chances gradually tapering off through the day on Saturday. High temperatures this weekend only look to be in the upper-60s to low-70s. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with a chance of isolated showers. We’ll dry out entirely by Monday. Morning lows on Monday will dip into the 40s, with afternoon highs in the low-70s.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.