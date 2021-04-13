Advertisement

Rain chances increase on Wednesday

Futurecast - Wednesday Apr 13 at 9 AM
Futurecast - Wednesday Apr 13 at 9 AM(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! We are going to see mostly cloudy skies on our Tuesday with the chance of a stray shower in the afternoon. Most of us will stay dry during the daytime hours. Despite the cloud cover, high temperatures will warm easily into the mid-80s. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies tonight with the chance of rain increasing after midnight.

We’ll see periods of rain and storms on our Wednesday, especially during the morning hours. An isolated severe storms is possible, but severe weather overall is unlikely. If a storm can get severe, 60 mph wind gusts will be the threat. That’s a big “if” though. It will be much cooler to close out the work week. Highs will only be in the upper-60s to low-70s Wednesday through Friday. We’ll see a few showers Thursday morning, and then we’ll see partly cloudy skies by the afternoon.

Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies with the chance of scattered showers. Rain chances will pick up Friday night through Saturday morning, with rain chances gradually tapering off through the day on Saturday. High temperatures this weekend only look to be in the upper-60s to low-70s. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with a chance of isolated showers. We’ll dry out entirely by Monday. Morning lows on Monday will dip into the 40s, with afternoon highs in the low-70s.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Interstate 59 southbound has been cleared for travel after it was blocked Monday morning due to...
Update: Traffic cleared on I-59 South
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 12, 2021
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics is warning the public about an influx of counterfeit...
MBN warns of counterfeit meds after recent overdoses

Latest News

Weather - April 12, 2021
Weather - April 12, 2021
This week will be calmer, but that doesn't necessarily mean it will be without rain.
More rain is on the way, but Tuesday will stay dry
De Soto Damage
High winds down trees in De Soto
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - April 12th, 2021
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - April 12th, 2021