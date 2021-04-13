Sen. McDaniel says ‘to hell with the NCAA’ after potential boycott over trans legislation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After the NCAA suggested a potential boycott of states who have recently enacted legislation banning transgender athletes from participating in sports, one state senator is saying: “To hell with the NCAA.”

“If the NCAA truly cared about providing an environment that is safe and healthy for competitors, it would follow Mississippi’s lead,” wrote state Sen. Chris McDaniel on social media Monday evening.

A wave of legislation banning trans athletes from sports has been instituted in multiple states, including Mississippi, Tennessee and Arkansas. While some detractors see the legislation as a way to exclude trans people from participation in all aspects of public life, Gov. Tate Reeves said he signed the Mississippi Fairness Act to “ensure young girls in Mississippi have a fair playing field in public sports.”

Whether the NCAA or some other woke corporate giant, we must push back. Don’t submit to their demands! Posted by Senator Chris McDaniel on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

The NCAA, however, said that they “firmly and unequivocally supports the opportunity for transgender student-athletes to compete in college sports” and that this commitment “is grounded in our values of inclusion and fair competition.” They also stated that when determining where future championships are held, they will only choose locations “where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination should be selected.”

U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker called their statement “unbelievable” while McDaniel described it as a “woke stance.”

“I am comfortable speaking for the overwhelming majority of Mississippians by keeping my comment simple and to the point: to hell with the NCAA,” McDaniel concluded.

If the NCAA were to enact the ban on Mississippi, it would be the second time in less than a year. In June 2020, the board ruled that the state could not host any championships because the state flag included the Confederate battle emblem.

