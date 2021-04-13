State Health Officer says ‘do not be worried’ if you received J&J vaccine

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. Despite this, Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs is urging Mississippians not to panic if they received the vaccine.

Dobbs issued a series of tweets on the vaccine, saying the side effects of Thrombosis and Thrombocytopenia are “extremely rare.” He pointed to a study from New England Journal of Medicine that points to less than four percent of any Mississippi resident that could have the syndrome.

This is from 38,885 doses of the J&J vaccine that has been doled out in Mississippi, according to Dobbs. The cases of the syndrome manifest 6-13 days after the vaccination and at a rate of less than one per million vaccines.

If you received JnJ - do not be worried



Risk period appears short. Likelihood very small. — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) April 13, 2021

JnJ issue likely similar.



Please know - extremely rare



Those who have received JnJ already should not be worried



More guidance coming soonhttps://t.co/5xtoCqgEdy — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) April 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.