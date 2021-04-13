Advertisement

State Health Officer says ‘do not be worried’ if you received J&J vaccine

The U.S. is recommending a "pause" in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson...
The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.(Source: Morgan Newell/WBTV)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. Despite this, Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs is urging Mississippians not to panic if they received the vaccine.

Dobbs issued a series of tweets on the vaccine, saying the side effects of Thrombosis and Thrombocytopenia are “extremely rare.” He pointed to a study from New England Journal of Medicine that points to less than four percent of any Mississippi resident that could have the syndrome.

This is from 38,885 doses of the J&J vaccine that has been doled out in Mississippi, according to Dobbs. The cases of the syndrome manifest 6-13 days after the vaccination and at a rate of less than one per million vaccines.

