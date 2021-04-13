Tyrone Johnson endorses Percy Bland for mayor

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mayor Percy Bland’s office released a statement this week saying Tyrone Johnson has endorsed Bland for mayor.

Johnson is a former Meridian city council member and also ran as a Democratic candidate in the race for mayor this election.

Johnson said in a statement, “I’m endorsing Percy because we’ve got to keep the city moving forward. We can’t risk taking a wrong turn. We need a Mayor who is connected with and is working for the people. We know Percy and we know his values. We need Percy to build on his successes and continue down the road of job and business growth, safer streets and better services.”

Incumbent Mayor Bland said he’s thankful to have Johnson’s support.

Bland said he looks forward to campaigning with Johnson over the next few weeks as he prepares to face Jimmie Smith in the Democratic primary runoff election on April 27.

Smith said he had no comment on Johnson’s endorsement and that as of right now he hasn’t received an endorsement from a former candidate.

Smith said in a statement in reference to his campaign, “We’re planning the work and working the plan.”

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.