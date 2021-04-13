Advertisement

U.S Surgeon General discusses Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP/Gray DC) - The U.S. has recommended pausing the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration announced that they were looking into unusual and dangerous blood clots in six women between the ages of 18 and 48. One person has died.

U.S Surgeon General VADM Vivek H. Murthy says the purpose of the pause is to grant time for officials to investigate if there is a connection between the clots and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“This is a rare event at this point,” said Dr. Murthy, " Sometimes these pauses take place and there is found to be no connection. What’s reassuring is that the majority of the people who have had the Johnson and Johnson vaccine have been fine.”

Dr. Murthy says more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine have been given in the U.S. He notes it is common to experience mild flu-like symptoms after receiving the vaccine. However, if you are experiencing severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, severe headaches, or abdominal pain, he says you should consult your healthcare provider.

Authorities stressed they have found no sign of clot problems with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

“Over 100 million have received the other vaccines that are available in the U.S.,” said Dr. Murthy. “We have not had safety signals like this from those vaccines either. Those are still vaccines we have great confidence in.”

A CDC committee will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases.

While Dr. Murthy acknowledges the pause has disrupted vaccination progress in the U.S., he says the administration is still on track to have 200 million vaccines administered within President Biden’s first 100 days.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC The AP contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Interstate 59 southbound has been cleared for travel after it was blocked Monday morning due to...
Update: Traffic cleared on I-59 South
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 12, 2021
Tyrone Johnson endorses Incumbent Mayor Percy Bland
Tyrone Johnson endorses Percy Bland for mayor
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School

Latest News

Mississippi has a limited number of reasons for people to cast absentee ballots.
Analysis: Mississippi unlikely to ease its election laws
After the NCAA suggested a potential boycott of states who have recently enacted legislation...
Sen. McDaniel says ‘to hell with the NCAA’ after potential boycott over trans legislation
The Mississippi Supreme Court will hear arguments in a lawsuit that challenges the state...
Justices to hear Mississippi marijuana initiative arguments
Infrastructure remains one of the top issues important to Meridian voters.
Bland, Smith talk infrastructure in Meridian
Alabama senators voted 25-6 for the bill by Sen. Randy Price, of Opelika, allowing the lifetime...
Reaction to lifetime pistol permit legislation