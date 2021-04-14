CDC updates guidance for cleaning and disinfecting surfaces

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are cleaning your home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance for cleaning and disinfecting surfaces to prevent it. The updates indicate that we can pull back on the use of disinfectants in some cases.

According to the CDC, you no longer need to use disinfectant unless someone in your home is sick or someone who enters your home has tested positive for COVID within the last 24 hours. If the sick person can clean, the CDC says supply them with cleaner, paper towels, masks and gloves.

After they eat, wear gloves handling the dishes, and always use a dedicated trash can that’s lined. If the sick person cannot clean, disinfect when needed while wearing masks and gloves. Most importantly, only enter their space when absolutely necessary, the CDC says. After the person who was sick no longer needs to be separated, wear a mask when you enter the room to clean.

Waiting for at least several hours is recommended before you clean and disinfect. If you can wait 24 hours to clean, then disinfectant is not needed. However, the CDC also says you can wait three days after the sick person was in the space, and then no additional cleaning is needed.







Here are the CDC’s recommendations:



Always follow directions on the label



Keep disinfectant out of the reach of children



If products recommend it, keep surfaces wet with a disinfectant for a period of time



Wear gloves for all tasks in the cleaning process



Consider wearing glasses to protect your eyes from splash



Clean visibly dirty surfaces with household cleaners containing soap or detergent before disinfecting if your disinfectant product does not have a cleaning agent



After taking gloves off, wash your hands for 20 seconds

