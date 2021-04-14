Advertisement

CDC updates guidance for cleaning and disinfecting surfaces

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance for cleaning and...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance for cleaning and disinfecting surfaces exposed to COVID-19.
By Carmen Poe
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are cleaning your home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance for cleaning and disinfecting surfaces to prevent it. The updates indicate that we can pull back on the use of disinfectants in some cases.

According to the CDC, you no longer need to use disinfectant unless someone in your home is sick or someone who enters your home has tested positive for COVID within the last 24 hours. If the sick person can clean, the CDC says supply them with cleaner, paper towels, masks and gloves.

After they eat, wear gloves handling the dishes, and always use a dedicated trash can that’s lined. If the sick person cannot clean, disinfect when needed while wearing masks and gloves. Most importantly, only enter their space when absolutely necessary, the CDC says. After the person who was sick no longer needs to be separated, wear a mask when you enter the room to clean.

Waiting for at least several hours is recommended before you clean and disinfect. If you can wait 24 hours to clean, then disinfectant is not needed.
However, the CDC also says you can wait three days after the sick person was in the space, and then no additional cleaning is needed.



Here are the CDC’s recommendations:

Always follow directions on the label

Keep disinfectant out of the reach of children

If products recommend it, keep surfaces wet with a disinfectant for a period of time

Wear gloves for all tasks in the cleaning process

Consider wearing glasses to protect your eyes from splash

Clean visibly dirty surfaces with household cleaners containing soap or detergent before disinfecting if your disinfectant product does not have a cleaning agent

After taking gloves off, wash your hands for 20 seconds

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Johnson endorses Incumbent Mayor Percy Bland
Tyrone Johnson endorses Percy Bland for mayor
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
.
Meridian police investigate shootings
Pause for Johnson and Johnson
Days after getting the J&J vaccine, locals react
The Miss. State Dept. of Health reported Tuesday 78 breakthrough cases of COVID-19. Of those,...
MSDH clarifies information misreported Tuesday

Latest News

The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
LIVE: US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
With the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a new recommendation for pregnant and...
Vaccine advice for pregnant, postpartum women after J&J pause
As of April 14, there have been 2,075,276 vaccines administered in the state.
Coronavirus in Alabama: Full vaccinations at 16.7%
With the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a new recommendation for pregnant and...
Advice for pregnant women, vaccine