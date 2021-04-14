Advertisement

Coronavirus in Alabama: Full vaccinations at 16.7%

As of April 14, there have been 2,075,276 vaccines administered in the state.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports the number of people fully vaccinated in the state is 818,600, or 16.7%. The number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is 1,327,343, or 27%. As of April 14, there have been 2,075,276 vaccines administered in the state.

Here’s a snapshot of vaccinations in west Alabama counties:

County% of People Receiving at Least One Dose% of People Fully Vaccinated
Choctaw31.2%18.2%
Sumter34.6%18.6%
Marengo40.7%26.6%
Pickens26.2%14.8%

View Alabama’s vaccine dashboard here. View the county by county map here.

There are 336 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the state.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

