Coronavirus in Alabama: Full vaccinations at 16.7%

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports the number of people fully vaccinated in the state is 818,600, or 16.7%. The number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is 1,327,343, or 27%. As of April 14, there have been 2,075,276 vaccines administered in the state.

Here’s a snapshot of vaccinations in west Alabama counties:

County % of People Receiving at Least One Dose % of People Fully Vaccinated Choctaw 31.2% 18.2% Sumter 34.6% 18.6% Marengo 40.7% 26.6% Pickens 26.2% 14.8%

View Alabama’s vaccine dashboard here. View the county by county map here.

There are 336 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the state.

