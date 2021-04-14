Coronavirus in Alabama: Full vaccinations at 16.7%
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports the number of people fully vaccinated in the state is 818,600, or 16.7%. The number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is 1,327,343, or 27%. As of April 14, there have been 2,075,276 vaccines administered in the state.
Here’s a snapshot of vaccinations in west Alabama counties:
|County
|% of People Receiving at Least One Dose
|% of People Fully Vaccinated
|Choctaw
|31.2%
|18.2%
|Sumter
|34.6%
|18.6%
|Marengo
|40.7%
|26.6%
|Pickens
|26.2%
|14.8%
View Alabama’s vaccine dashboard here. View the county by county map here.
There are 336 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the state.
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.